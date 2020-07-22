© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/21/20 #MedicalSharia: NBA/Disney Bubble, 1Day Sooner, #WEareNOTpatients
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • July 22, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.6K subscribers
7/21: Today, while POTUS says masks are good in WH F-V briefing, we see NBA/Disney, both owned by China, creating the tech/app med Bubble we will all be subjected to...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Links will be continuously loaded this hour...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
The Disney NBA Medical Sharia Bubble:
https://www.insider.com/nba-disney-bu...
Who is 1 day sooner:
https://1daysooner.org/the-team
Nicholas Joseph, Research Team for 1 Day, is an engineer with:
https://www.vicarious.com/
Derek F_ster, Research Team for 1 Day:
https://www.rethinkpriorities.org/our...
Ge_rge W, Dr Hammamoto, McD_ff on WHO plan for Blood cataloging:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4IT6...
Every State needs to emulate Defending Utah!:
https://www.defendingutah.org/
Who the hell is this clone- next VP or Pres?!:
https://americanlookout.com/kamala-ha...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
88.6K subscribers
7/21: Today, while POTUS says masks are good in WH F-V briefing, we see NBA/Disney, both owned by China, creating the tech/app med Bubble we will all be subjected to...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Links will be continuously loaded this hour...
Please sign the petition to take down porn hub:
https://traffickinghubpetition.com/
https://traffickinghub.com/
Learn about how you can fight the Franken V tyranny:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/
The Disney NBA Medical Sharia Bubble:
https://www.insider.com/nba-disney-bu...
Who is 1 day sooner:
https://1daysooner.org/the-team
Nicholas Joseph, Research Team for 1 Day, is an engineer with:
https://www.vicarious.com/
Derek F_ster, Research Team for 1 Day:
https://www.rethinkpriorities.org/our...
Ge_rge W, Dr Hammamoto, McD_ff on WHO plan for Blood cataloging:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4IT6...
Every State needs to emulate Defending Utah!:
https://www.defendingutah.org/
Who the hell is this clone- next VP or Pres?!:
https://americanlookout.com/kamala-ha...
French scholar explains the Marxist/Cab_l/Isl_m unified front in taking down the Western world exploiting democracy to launch a maoist style culture revolution to bring in the OWG:https://europe.infowars.com/french-jo...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.