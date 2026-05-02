Indictments, surveillance & poison, the nasty truth ~ you must follow the money ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about David Morens coming up on indictment for hiding information, and or deleting the info that threatens their pocket books, along with evading FOIA request. In other news; we will talk about new surveillance tech being installed in the new car models that might even threaten your being able to operate your vehicle if the A.I. deems you to be unfit, and we will also be talking about the people vs. poison march and how a great many people are becoming more apprehensions of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 474: indictments, surveillance & poison.
References:
- E474: THE HIGHWIRE: INDICTMENTS, SURVEILLANCE & POISON
https://rumble.com/v797qu0-episode-474-indictments-surveillance-and-poison.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c