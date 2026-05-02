Indictments, surveillance & poison, the nasty truth ~ you must follow the money ~

In today's discussion we will talk about David Morens coming up on indictment for hiding information, and or deleting the info that threatens their pocket books, along with evading FOIA request. In other news; we will talk about new surveillance tech being installed in the new car models that might even threaten your being able to operate your vehicle if the A.I. deems you to be unfit, and we will also be talking about the people vs. poison march and how a great many people are becoming more apprehensions of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 474: indictments, surveillance & poison.





References:

- E474: THE HIGHWIRE: INDICTMENTS, SURVEILLANCE & POISON

https://rumble.com/v797qu0-episode-474-indictments-surveillance-and-poison.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c



