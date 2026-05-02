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Indictments, surveillance & poison, the nasty truth ~ you must follow the money ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
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In today's discussion we will talk about David Morens coming up on indictment for hiding information, and or deleting the info that threatens their pocket books, along with evading FOIA request. In other news; we will talk about new surveillance tech being installed in the new car models that might even threaten your being able to operate your vehicle if the A.I. deems you to be unfit, and we will also be talking about the people vs. poison march and how a great many people are becoming more apprehensions of vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 474: indictments, surveillance & poison.


References:

- E474: THE HIGHWIRE: INDICTMENTS, SURVEILLANCE & POISON

  https://rumble.com/v797qu0-episode-474-indictments-surveillance-and-poison.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdctrustpoisonvaccinecultpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigindictmentdisinformationconsentmandatesfighttheforanmisinformationandinformedinconvenientsurveillances
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