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AN AIRLINE PILOT FIGHTING VACCINE MANDATES SENDS A MESSAGE TO ALL AIRLINE PASSENGERS. LISTEN UP!
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994 views • October 25, 2021
If you are going to be flying, you might want to hear this. If you liked this video then you may like some of these:
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