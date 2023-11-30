SHOUT IT FROM The ROOFTOPS !! The ABOMINATION Of DFESOLATION Is Standing In The HOLY PLACE !!! WATCH

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channelhttps://youtu.be/JEwN0abVDfQ?si=XTWPX1T7LvotCryy
Quotation from original video description….”This should be watched till the Very End to Fully Understand the Miraculous REALITY You Are SEEING"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.