Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOUT IT FROM The ROOFTOPS !! The ABOMINATION Of DFESOLATION Is Standing In The HOLY PLACE !!! WATCH
channel image
73marbren
191 Subscribers
48 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channelhttps://youtu.be/JEwN0abVDfQ?si=XTWPX1T7LvotCryy

Quotation from original video description….”This should be watched till the Very End to Fully Understand the Miraculous REALITY You Are SEEING"

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/


Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket