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The Systematic Racism of White Liberals
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13 views • February 22, 2022
Dr. Lively draws upon his years pastoring a multi-racial inner-city church and his two runs for MA governor to explain and expose the systemic racism of the white liberals who control most of America's urban centers.
Read the supporting article here: https://www.scottlively.net/2022/02/20/the-systemic-racism-of-white-liberals/
Read the supporting article here: https://www.scottlively.net/2022/02/20/the-systemic-racism-of-white-liberals/
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