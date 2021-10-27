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Jail Terms- Big Fines Loom for Health Order Breaches for Aussies, Wash. Judge Denies Suit to Stop Vax Mandate, Video: Man Dying in Front of Hospital, Vaxxers Far Higher Infection Rates: 10.26.2021
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800 views • October 27, 2021
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Two-year jail terms loom for health order breaches under pandemic laws
Submitted by Michael
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/two-year-jail-terms-loom-for-health-order-breaches-under-pandemic-laws-20211026-p59349.html
Download PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/534970373/Bill-Summary#download&;from_embed
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Eastern Washington judge denies lawsuit to stop state vaccine mandate
Submitted by Karen
October 26, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/eCWqcpXoE_o
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Video Emerges of Man Dying in Front of Hospital that Refuses to Open their Door – Foretaste of What Awaits Americans in Weeks Ahead?
Submitted by Bon
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/video-emerges-of-man-dying-in-front-of-hospital-that-refuses-to-open-their-door-foretaste-of-what-awaits-americans-in-weeks-ahead/
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Fully Vaccinated are Suffering Far Higher Rates of Infection than the Unvaccinated, and It is Getting Worse
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-are-suffering-far-higher-rates-of-infection-than-the-unvaccinated-and-it-is-getting-worse/
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Two-year jail terms loom for health order breaches under pandemic laws
Submitted by Michael
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/two-year-jail-terms-loom-for-health-order-breaches-under-pandemic-laws-20211026-p59349.html
Download PDF: https://www.scribd.com/document/534970373/Bill-Summary#download&;from_embed
--
Eastern Washington judge denies lawsuit to stop state vaccine mandate
Submitted by Karen
October 26, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/eCWqcpXoE_o
--
Video Emerges of Man Dying in Front of Hospital that Refuses to Open their Door – Foretaste of What Awaits Americans in Weeks Ahead?
Submitted by Bon
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/video-emerges-of-man-dying-in-front-of-hospital-that-refuses-to-open-their-door-foretaste-of-what-awaits-americans-in-weeks-ahead/
--
Fully Vaccinated are Suffering Far Higher Rates of Infection than the Unvaccinated, and It is Getting Worse
Submitted by Bonnie
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fully-vaccinated-are-suffering-far-higher-rates-of-infection-than-the-unvaccinated-and-it-is-getting-worse/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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