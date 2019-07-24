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Jim Jordan: My questions will be directed to Mueller, not Zebley
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2 views • July 24, 2019
On Tuesday, Robert Mueller’s deputy Aaron Zebley is expected to sit next to the special counsel during his testimony tomorrow on Capitol Hill. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the Mueller testimony.
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