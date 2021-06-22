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Gov. Whitmer Can’t Accept THOUSANDS of Affidavits - hasn’t been in her office for 2-3 years!
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130 views • June 22, 2021
Watch John Clure of US Against The Media capture footage of the security guard working in the lobby of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office telling him that she hasn’t been in her office for 2-3 years:

On Thursday, John Clore of Us Against Media, Michigan’s only conservative news outlet, joined several Michigan residents to deliver copies of thousands of affidavits demanding a forensic audit of the November 2020 election to Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office in Lansing, MI. When they arrived at the George W. Romney building, they were stunned to discover that Gretchen Whitmer, who’s proved over and over again that she’s above playing by the same rules sets for everyone else in Michigan, hasn’t been to her office in the past 2-3 years!

Yep…you heard it right. Even before the Wuhan pandemic hit the state of Michigan, the iron-fisted Democrat Governor wasn’t coming into the official governor’s office in Lansing.
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michiganauditaffidavitsgov whitmer
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