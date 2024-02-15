Create New Account
| Counter Narrative Ep. 212
PATRIOT.TV
Published 19 hours ago

Think of how corrupt you know the government is at this pont and then think again.

Our special guest, Dr. Paul Alexander, is back with us today to uncover the big money and bribes pushing us further into a communist-controlled country.

And we offer another small way you can fight against that regime that can make a big impact.


