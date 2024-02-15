| Counter Narrative Ep. 212

Think of how corrupt you know the government is at this pont and then think again.
Our special guest, Dr. Paul Alexander, is back with us today to uncover the big money and bribes pushing us further into a communist-controlled country.
And we offer another small way you can fight against that regime that can make a big impact.
LINKS:
Support the Truth Tellers - Get your first 7 day trial -FREE : https://patriot.tv/pages/kristi-leigh
https://www.patriotmobile.com/kl/
https://www.drpaulalexander.com/
Book: Presidential Takedown and can be purchased from Amazon and Barnes and Noble
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.