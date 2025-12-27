BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #113 - Get Out of Your Head: Breaking the Mental Prison | Brian Sachetta
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
6 views • 2 days ago

Most men never talk about this.


They look successful.

They stay productive.

They keep going.


But inside?

They’re battling anxiety, overthinking, and a quiet form of depression no one sees.


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Brian Sachetta, author of the Get Out of Your Head book series, to expose the hidden mental battles of high-achieving men and the practical, spiritual path out.


Brian shares his 10-step framework for breaking the cycles of anxiety and depression, forged through lived experience, deep self-inquiry, and years of helping others escape the mental prison of their own minds.


In this episode, you’ll discover:


🔹 Why high-performing men are more prone to anxiety and depression than they admit

🔹 How to stop overthinking and interrupt mental spirals in real time

🔹 The connection between mental health, masculinity, and spiritual awakening

🔹 Why healing your mind is the foundation of conscious power, leadership, and purpose

🔹 How anxiety can become a teacher instead of an enemy


This conversation goes beyond mindset hacks.


It’s about inner mastery, emotional truth, and conscious evolution.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Brian via any of the links below:


Website - https://getoutofyourhead.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/getoutofyourheadbooks

Instagram - https://instagram.com/getoutofyourhead

Book 1 - Get Out of Your Head - https://amzn.to/3KR3RjA

Book 2 - Get Out of Your Head Vol. 2 - https://amzn.to/4scfuSX

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


👉🏽 If this resonates, share this episode with a man in your life who’s been “fine” for too long.


👉🏽 Comment below with the one insight that hit you hardest.


👉🏽 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for conversations that challenge, awaken, and transform.

