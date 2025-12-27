Episode #113 - Get Out of Your Head: Breaking the Mental Prison | Brian Sachetta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most men never talk about this.
They look successful.
They stay productive.
They keep going.
But inside?
They’re battling anxiety, overthinking, and a quiet form of depression no one sees.
In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Brian Sachetta, author of the Get Out of Your Head book series, to expose the hidden mental battles of high-achieving men and the practical, spiritual path out.
Brian shares his 10-step framework for breaking the cycles of anxiety and depression, forged through lived experience, deep self-inquiry, and years of helping others escape the mental prison of their own minds.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
🔹 Why high-performing men are more prone to anxiety and depression than they admit
🔹 How to stop overthinking and interrupt mental spirals in real time
🔹 The connection between mental health, masculinity, and spiritual awakening
🔹 Why healing your mind is the foundation of conscious power, leadership, and purpose
🔹 How anxiety can become a teacher instead of an enemy
This conversation goes beyond mindset hacks.
It’s about inner mastery, emotional truth, and conscious evolution.
✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:
👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast
👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/
🌐 Connect with Brian via any of the links below:
Website - https://getoutofyourhead.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/getoutofyourheadbooks
Instagram - https://instagram.com/getoutofyourhead
Book 1 - Get Out of Your Head - https://amzn.to/3KR3RjA
Book 2 - Get Out of Your Head Vol. 2 - https://amzn.to/4scfuSX
Email - [email protected]
🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:
Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786
Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)
https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast
Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/
Email - [email protected]
📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/
Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
👉🏽 If this resonates, share this episode with a man in your life who’s been “fine” for too long.
👉🏽 Comment below with the one insight that hit you hardest.
👉🏽 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for conversations that challenge, awaken, and transform.