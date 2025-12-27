Episode #113 - Get Out of Your Head: Breaking the Mental Prison | Brian Sachetta

Most men never talk about this.





They look successful.

They stay productive.

They keep going.





But inside?

They’re battling anxiety, overthinking, and a quiet form of depression no one sees.





In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Brian Sachetta, author of the Get Out of Your Head book series, to expose the hidden mental battles of high-achieving men and the practical, spiritual path out.





Brian shares his 10-step framework for breaking the cycles of anxiety and depression, forged through lived experience, deep self-inquiry, and years of helping others escape the mental prison of their own minds.





In this episode, you’ll discover:





🔹 Why high-performing men are more prone to anxiety and depression than they admit

🔹 How to stop overthinking and interrupt mental spirals in real time

🔹 The connection between mental health, masculinity, and spiritual awakening

🔹 Why healing your mind is the foundation of conscious power, leadership, and purpose

🔹 How anxiety can become a teacher instead of an enemy





This conversation goes beyond mindset hacks.





It’s about inner mastery, emotional truth, and conscious evolution.





🌐 Connect with Brian via any of the links below:





Website - https://getoutofyourhead.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/getoutofyourheadbooks

Instagram - https://instagram.com/getoutofyourhead

Book 1 - Get Out of Your Head - https://amzn.to/3KR3RjA

Book 2 - Get Out of Your Head Vol. 2 - https://amzn.to/4scfuSX

Email - [email protected]





