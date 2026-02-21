🤡Says, World owes Israel reparations for flattening Gaza - Zionist US AMB to Israel, Huckabee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World owes Israel reparations for flattening Gaza — Huckabee ....(FU!)
The US Ambassador to Israel is demanding the entire planet pay up for Israel's war—while insisting Israel pays nothing to rebuild what it destroyed.
"If anything, there ought to be reparations to Israel for the extraordinary fight they have had to conduct to get their hostages back," Mike Huckabee told Fox News.