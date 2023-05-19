Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ears And Heart Of The Wise.
Proverbs 18:15 (NIV).
15) The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge,
for the ears of the wise seek it out.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Hearing, and the other 4 senses, are constantly gathering input for the spirit.
The spirit sifts through the input for valuable information.
