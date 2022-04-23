Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - By Popular Demand Adaptogens "Complete Show" (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.03.13)

Your body has to adapt itself to a constantly changing environment. The range and speed of change in the modern world is greater than ever. Increased radiation levels, increased chemicals in our foods, increased toxins in the air. All these changes mean Your body needs to adapt quickly to stay healthy. Dr Daniels talks today about adaptogens that help your body adapt to meet the challenges of an ever hostile health environment. Tune in and get the 411 on adaptogens that keep you healthy.





Original Show cut off at 33 min's. This is the back up copy of the complete podcast.





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