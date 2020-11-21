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Checkmate: SCOTUS Reassigns Trump-Appointed Justices to Key Election States
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149 views • November 21, 2020
Nov 20, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the significance of the decision to place constitutionalist Supreme Court justices in charge of the circuit courts in the contested states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. We also address the dust-up between Sidney Powell and Tucker Carlson over the existence of evidence proving unprecedented election fraud. We also further detail the wave of tyranny being codified into law through coronavirus lockdowns, including the UK’s head counter terrorism officer comparing resistance to mandatory vaccination to the detonation of a suicide vest in public. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/20/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/checkmate-scotus-reassigns-trump-appointed-justices-to-key-election-states
https://www.trunews.com/
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the significance of the decision to place constitutionalist Supreme Court justices in charge of the circuit courts in the contested states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. We also address the dust-up between Sidney Powell and Tucker Carlson over the existence of evidence proving unprecedented election fraud. We also further detail the wave of tyranny being codified into law through coronavirus lockdowns, including the UK’s head counter terrorism officer comparing resistance to mandatory vaccination to the detonation of a suicide vest in public. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/20/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/checkmate-scotus-reassigns-trump-appointed-justices-to-key-election-states
https://www.trunews.com/
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