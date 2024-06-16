Documentary trailer: The Janus Effect: The Slaves of Baal (2015)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This film is about the deepest hidden secrets of communism and socialism.
The film shows how the freemasons created and used the most destructive ideologies the world has ever seen. You will learn why the most heinous crimes were committed under dark masonic symbols, and see extraordinary images.
“Those who make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”
-- Voltaire
This film is in Swedish. English subtitles.
Duration: 90 minutes
16:9 Widescreen
European PAL-system.
Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com
English: https://jyrilina.com/english/the-janus-effect-the-slaves-of-baal/
Swedish: https://jyrilina.com/svenska/januseffekten-baals-slavar/