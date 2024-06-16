Documentary trailer: The Janus Effect: The Slaves of Baal (2015)

This film is about the deepest hidden secrets of communism and socialism.

The film shows how the freemasons created and used the most destructive ideologies the world has ever seen. You will learn why the most heinous crimes were committed under dark masonic symbols, and see extraordinary images.





“Those who make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.”

-- Voltaire





This film is in Swedish. English subtitles.

Duration: 90 minutes

16:9 Widescreen

European PAL-system.





Buy the documentary from Jüri Lina at https://www.jyrilina.com





English: https://jyrilina.com/english/the-janus-effect-the-slaves-of-baal/

Swedish: https://jyrilina.com/svenska/januseffekten-baals-slavar/