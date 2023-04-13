The Impostor-Replacement of Paul McCartney (Tina Foster on classicbands com)

Excerpts from an upcoming interview about how Beatle Paul McCartney died and was replaced - with Tina Foster and Gary at classicbands.com.
The full interview should appear here in the near future: https://www.classicbands.com/InterviewsMobilelNewest.html
Tina Foster is the pen-name of Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA.
Tina/Cynthia is an attorney and author: "The Splitting Image: The Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," and "Den of Vipers: Central Banks and the Fake Economy." She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Web: www.cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: www.plasticmacca.blogspot.com, www.leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
