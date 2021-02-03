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COVID 19 Vaccine 028 - Dramatic Vaccine Side Effects
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606 views • February 03, 2021
Possible severe side effects of the COVID vaccine.
Mainstream media never show you the other side.
If you don't wake up now it'll be too late.
Mainstream media never show you the other side.
If you don't wake up now it'll be too late.
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