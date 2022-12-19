Message 2022/12; Chanukah, Christmas and a very interesting dream

Message about Chanukah and Christmas and finally a interesting dream that relates to the time around Christmas





The message is somehow delayed as Chanukah already started - and anyway not very detailled

But at least to Christmas there are still a couple of days left.





The transcript to read along available on my website (just a bit more compact)

It will be there on the front page for a while and later you can find it under:

https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski



