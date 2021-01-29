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1921-1984-2021 - A Century of Control in Freedom Born
Sirebard
Sirebard
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73 views • January 29, 2021
1921 We by Yevgeny Zamyatin --- 1927 Metropolis by Fritz Lang (projected as occurring in the year 2030) --- 1931 Brave New World by Aldous Huxley --- 1984 by George Orwell --- 2013 Elysium by Neill Blomkamp --- 2020 by Old World Order --- 2025 by ? --- 2030 by New World Order - Can the Old Technocracy of 2020 transform into a New Technocracy of 2030 by Metamorphosis 2025?
https://www.academia.edu/43889491/A_History_of_Encoded_Times_Timeline_2024_in_1_Hour_of_3600_Seconds_A_Parallel_Agenda_to_2010_2020_2030

https://cosmosdawn.net/forum/threads/the-new-covenant-for-a-new-heaven-with-a-new-earth.9124/

https://www.academia.edu/44387148/The_New_Covenant_for_a_New_Heaven_with_a_New_Earth_The_Female_within_the_Male_within_the_Female_and_the_Naked_God_The_Starhuman_Destruction_of_Pedophilia_and_of_False_Images
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1984brave new worldtechnocracymetropolisborn freelogos timelines
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