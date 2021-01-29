© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1921-1984-2021 - A Century of Control in Freedom Born
Follow
0
Share
Report
73 views • January 29, 2021
1921 We by Yevgeny Zamyatin --- 1927 Metropolis by Fritz Lang (projected as occurring in the year 2030) --- 1931 Brave New World by Aldous Huxley --- 1984 by George Orwell --- 2013 Elysium by Neill Blomkamp --- 2020 by Old World Order --- 2025 by ? --- 2030 by New World Order - Can the Old Technocracy of 2020 transform into a New Technocracy of 2030 by Metamorphosis 2025?
https://www.academia.edu/43889491/A_History_of_Encoded_Times_Timeline_2024_in_1_Hour_of_3600_Seconds_A_Parallel_Agenda_to_2010_2020_2030
https://cosmosdawn.net/forum/threads/the-new-covenant-for-a-new-heaven-with-a-new-earth.9124/
https://www.academia.edu/44387148/The_New_Covenant_for_a_New_Heaven_with_a_New_Earth_The_Female_within_the_Male_within_the_Female_and_the_Naked_God_The_Starhuman_Destruction_of_Pedophilia_and_of_False_Images
https://www.academia.edu/43889491/A_History_of_Encoded_Times_Timeline_2024_in_1_Hour_of_3600_Seconds_A_Parallel_Agenda_to_2010_2020_2030
https://cosmosdawn.net/forum/threads/the-new-covenant-for-a-new-heaven-with-a-new-earth.9124/
https://www.academia.edu/44387148/The_New_Covenant_for_a_New_Heaven_with_a_New_Earth_The_Female_within_the_Male_within_the_Female_and_the_Naked_God_The_Starhuman_Destruction_of_Pedophilia_and_of_False_Images
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.