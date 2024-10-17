© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Army's successful advance in the Special Military Operation zone continues to gain momentum. War correspondents from both sides admit that the Russian Army's successful advance is being recorded in all directions of the front, including the Kursk region. Simultaneously with this, the Russian Armed Forces continue to launch massive missile strikes against military installations throughout Ukraine almost every day. By the way, today was also no exception. On the night of October 16, Russian missiles and guided aerial bombs hit and destroyed dozens of military targets in such Ukrainian regions as Odessa, Kharkiv, and Kiev.........................................................................................
