Socrates: War to Expand Globally in 2026, Approx 0% Chance Ceasefire will Hold w/ Martin Armstrong

Nimi top quality skin care @ http://NimiSkincare.com - use code SARAH to save 10%

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Economist and forecaster Martin Armstrong, founder of Armstrong Economics, returns to the program for a powerful conversation on the escalating global volatility. As nations around the world descend into chaos—socially, politically, and economically—Armstrong breaks down how all of this ties into the broader push for an economic reset.

-

We also dive into predictions from his advanced AI system, Socrates, which indicates that 2026 could mark a dramatic turning point: a transition from localized and controlled conflicts to widespread global war. Armstrong explains the data behind these forecasts, what signs to watch for, and how individuals can prepare in an increasingly unstable world.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further