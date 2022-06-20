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https://gnews.org/post/p8865354
06/18/2022 Putin claims that he has no objection to Ukraine joining the EU because the EU is not a military organization like NATO. But in his view, if Ukraine joins the EU and does not protect its internal market, it will become a semi-colony of the EU.