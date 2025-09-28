This Saint News 9/28/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: We have to talk about this Tylenol situation. It's no joke--people are dying. Then we'll talk about Israel and ask the questions Zionists can never seem to answer. The agenda in moving right along folks, don't get caught slipping. Am I cancelled yet has a new episode of You're All Retarded. Does he mean you? Trump says he's sending troops to clear Antifa out of Portland. CNN gets caught misleading viewers... again. And when all the news is said and done, we're gonna have some fun.





Trust the plan? I don't think so. Be prepared! https://x.com/i/status/1971227825308143861





The daughter of a New Mexico State Senators just posted this video on socials media where she called out her father for taking a trip to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu.

https://x.com/i/status/1970592229434499283





Weather Modification Exposed https://x.com/i/status/1967967838439690450





Zionists can never answer these questions.

https://x.com/i/status/1920224258904543320





Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski cast the deciding vote to keep the Epstein files sealed.

https://x.com/i/status/1971615172151414838





Billionaire Soros Ally Howard Rubin, and his Assistant Jennifer Powers, Federally ARRESTED for Commercial Sex Trafficking, Torturing Women in Secret Penthouse Sex Dungeon, and Silencing them with NDAs

https://rumble.com/v6zi90i-billionaire-soros-ally-howard-rubin-and-his-assistant-jennifer-powers-feder.html





Midget escapades while filming The Wizard of Oz https://x.com/i/status/1969278540173435388





Here's proof Antifa is real from my undercover work.

https://x.com/i/status/1971623493369545192





AmICancelledYet Season Premiere - You're All Retarded https://x.com/i/status/1971583260343066719





Bedini Wheels and Energy From The Aether https://x.com/i/status/1957909107031331167





274 FBI Agents Embedded in Jan 6 Crowds https://x.com/i/status/1971715339844309233