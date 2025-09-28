BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 9/28/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.  Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We have to talk about this Tylenol situation. It's no joke--people are dying. Then we'll talk about Israel and ask the questions Zionists can never seem to answer. The agenda in moving right along folks, don't get caught slipping. Am I cancelled yet has a new episode of You're All Retarded. Does he mean you? Trump says he's sending troops to clear Antifa out of Portland. CNN gets caught misleading viewers... again. And when all the news is said and done, we're gonna have some fun.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Trust the plan? I don't think so. Be prepared! https://x.com/i/status/1971227825308143861


The daughter of a New Mexico State Senators just posted this video on socials media where she called out her father for taking a trip to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu.

https://x.com/i/status/1970592229434499283


Weather Modification Exposed https://x.com/i/status/1967967838439690450


Zionists can never answer these questions.

https://x.com/i/status/1920224258904543320


Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski cast the deciding vote to keep the Epstein files sealed.

https://x.com/i/status/1971615172151414838


Billionaire Soros Ally Howard Rubin, and his Assistant Jennifer Powers, Federally ARRESTED for Commercial Sex Trafficking, Torturing Women in Secret Penthouse Sex Dungeon, and Silencing them with NDAs

https://rumble.com/v6zi90i-billionaire-soros-ally-howard-rubin-and-his-assistant-jennifer-powers-feder.html


Midget escapades while filming The Wizard of Oz https://x.com/i/status/1969278540173435388


Here's proof Antifa is real from my undercover work.

https://x.com/i/status/1971623493369545192


AmICancelledYet Season Premiere - You're All Retarded https://x.com/i/status/1971583260343066719


Bedini Wheels and Energy From The Aether https://x.com/i/status/1957909107031331167


274 FBI Agents Embedded in Jan 6 Crowds https://x.com/i/status/1971715339844309233

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyviralrussiapodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanonkirk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy