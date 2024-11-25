If Germs and Disease Don't Cause Disease - Then What Does? - Jonathan Couey, Ph.D. Biologist

Former University of Pittsburgh professor and Ph.D. biologist Jonathan Couey cuts through the myths surrounding why we get sick to erase some of the myths we are fed from birth about health and disease.

For example, they call the mRNA shot a vaccine but it is actually transfection which is a gene transfer technology introducing foreign DNA or RNA into our cells through injection.

Dr. Couey also discusses the methods used to ramp up the death counts, the human genome project, central dogma of biology and other myths.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.



