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ViperVax Patch. 1st DNAvax 66.6%. Internet of Bodies. 4th Industrial Revolution.. to Change YOU
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1407 views • January 22, 2022
IDK how things will roll out, but I know the introduction of the micro-needle array patch is BIG! Topped off with a 66.6% effective DNA vax... please! God bless and keep you all.
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://newsinfo.inquirer.net/1542714...
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/swiss...
https://www.msn.com/en-in/money/topst...
https://newatlas.com/snake-fang-micro...
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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