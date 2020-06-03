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GEORGE FLOYD, RIOTS, & ANNONYMOUS EXPOSED AS DEEP STATE PSYOP FOR NWO!
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343 views • June 03, 2020
The history of the KKK, The Democratic Party and all that we are witnessing today is put together in this amazing video by a black journalist -- activist -- who is trying to wake up his black brothers and sisters to realize who the true enemy is.
This video is loaded with Truth Bombs and foul language, so please be prepared to have what you have known up to now shattered, if you didn't know this information before.
This video is loaded with Truth Bombs and foul language, so please be prepared to have what you have known up to now shattered, if you didn't know this information before.
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