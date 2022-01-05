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🔴COVID-19 IN SWEEDON/A VACCINE PASSPORT ON A MICROCHIP IMPLANT🔴
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11 views • January 05, 2022
At the beginning of December, Sweden enacted new rules requiring individuals to have a passport at all events with more than 100 people. Following that announcement, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose: around 6,000 people in Sweden have so far had a chip inserted in their hands.
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