Violet from Illinois Gives Us and Update on Her Surety Bond Claim - 72777

Much has happened since our first interview with Violet.

She tried to be nice and they took advantage, and now the gloves are off and she's going after all of them.

And she'll win those also.



You can't let up on these people friends, you gotta NAIL THEM and nail them hard and stay on it because if you are weak they are going to roll all over you. This is no time for playing nice-guy and Violet learned this the hard way.



"THEY" WANT YOUR CHILDREN'S MINDS AND FREEDOMS FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIVES!

Do you get that?

Your children will NEVER have the life and freedoms that you enjoyed if YOU don't do anything about it.

(if you're over 45 you'll get that statement - I hope)



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ANYONE CAN SERVE THEIR DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD or SUPERINTENTENT!!!



You do NOT need a lawyer to do it.



Website: www.BondsForTheWin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bondsforthewin



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