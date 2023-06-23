Dr.SHIVA HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy

GRIFTER RANGER MIKE ADAMS SUPPORTS THIS DERANGED DEMON RFK
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy
In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, and Candidate for US President reveals HOW the Swarm - the ELITES make you hopeless and then PUSH their Anointed "Leaders" like Kennedy and Trump as "Saviors."
