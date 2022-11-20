Donald Trump Back on Twitter! Back! Elon Musk's FREE SPEECH Victory!

Elon Musk is giving Donald Trump his Twitter account back after a day long poll showed slight favoritism of giving the Donald the ability to speak in the digital Public Square which is Twitter. This will no doubt galvanize engagement across the platform and is a victory for free speech.#donaldtrump #twitter #elon #freespeech





