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Trump was always an ally to the Black community | Terrence Williams
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21 views • September 02, 2020
Newsmax TV
246K subscribers
Comedian and political commentator Terrence Williams comments on President Donald Trump's authenticity and sacrifice for the presidency, the fact that figures like Al Sharpton 'used to' be friends with Trump, and his own current support for the president, born out of his upbringing in foster care. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
246K subscribers
Comedian and political commentator Terrence Williams comments on President Donald Trump's authenticity and sacrifice for the presidency, the fact that figures like Al Sharpton 'used to' be friends with Trump, and his own current support for the president, born out of his upbringing in foster care. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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