The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices(ACIP) Is Expected to Add the COVID-19 Vaccine to the List of Required Childhood Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/486835
Summary：The CDC is about to add the COVID vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, which would make the vax mandatory for kids to attend school. If this happens, your children will not be able to attend school without taking the shot.