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Judge Jeanine blasts Obama-nominated judge in Roger Stone case
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17 views • February 26, 2020
Feb 25, 2020
By Charles Creitz | Fox News
"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro slammed U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson for admonishing Tucker Carlson instead of focusing on the fact that the jury forewoman in the Roger Stone case expressed anti-Trump and anti-Stone sentiments on social media before the longtime Republican consultant's trial.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/judge-jeanine-amy-berman-jackson-roger-stone
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
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By Charles Creitz | Fox News
"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro slammed U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson for admonishing Tucker Carlson instead of focusing on the fact that the jury forewoman in the Roger Stone case expressed anti-Trump and anti-Stone sentiments on social media before the longtime Republican consultant's trial.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/judge-jeanine-amy-berman-jackson-roger-stone
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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