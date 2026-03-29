A Yemeni reacts to the recent statement by Yahya Saree of the Yemeni Armed Forces that Yemen will enter the war.

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Israeli police blocked Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem for the Latin Patriarch.

According to The Times of Israel, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was stopped by police en route to the service.

The decision triggered a strong response from Italy.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called it an “insult to believers,” while Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned the Israeli ambassador.

The Patriarchate said the move “ignores the feelings of billions of people,” noting it was the first time in centuries church leaders were prevented from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the site.

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French Domestic Abuse Victim Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Israeli police who prevented Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

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The Israeli ambassador was summoned for explanations due to the non-admission of Catholic clerics to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre - Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier it was reported that for the first time in centuries, church leaders were forbidden to conduct the Palm Sunday mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre