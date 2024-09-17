Lone Gunmen & Telltale Signs Of An MK Ultra Assassin

Trump Assassination Attempt: Second Failure By Mind-Controlled Drone

* As Edward Snowden pointed out, there is an ‘Oswald vibe’ here.

* He’s right — almost every assassination conspiracy in history has the same telltale signs.

* This sort of thing has been going on forever.

* The younger generation don’t seem to have the skills or motivation their elders had.

Reese Reports | 17 September 2024

https://rumble.com/v5fbao5-lone-gunmen-and-tell-tale-signs-of-an-mk-ultra-assassin.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=66e9d7164b2a577ab3d989e8