Lone Gunmen & Telltale Signs Of An MK Ultra Assassin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Second Failure By Mind-Controlled Drone
* As Edward Snowden pointed out, there is an ‘Oswald vibe’ here.
* He’s right — almost every assassination conspiracy in history has the same telltale signs.
* This sort of thing has been going on forever.
* The younger generation don’t seem to have the skills or motivation their elders had.
* Because of the internet, more people are seeing it and pushing for the truth.
Reese Reports | 17 September 2024
https://rumble.com/v5fbao5-lone-gunmen-and-tell-tale-signs-of-an-mk-ultra-assassin.html