Estrella Collective is an original concept, a Yoga Salon. An alternative style of yoga studio, where inner and outer beauty collide.

We offer affordable luxury paired with authenticity in all of the unique services offered. We are a hub for creative and compassionate humans. We are balanced and whole, black and white, sun and moon. Estrella encourages everyone to feel good on the inside, as well as on the outside.



Estrella Collective Website: https://www.estrellacollective.com/





