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Epic Interview- Alex Jones and The Honorable Louis Farrakhan
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147 views • July 29, 2021
Alex Jones travels to Phoenix in this legendary interview to meet The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan where they discuss race, religion, and media manipulation in pursuit of truth and unification in the face of division sewed by the elite class.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6101d84b6ffa43194aad6443
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6101d84b6ffa43194aad6443
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