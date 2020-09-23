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David Wilcock talks about the Cabal’s plan to release zombie clones [Chinese subtitle] 大衛·威爾科克談陰謀集團試圖釋放喪屍病毒的計畫
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112 views • September 23, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRgIdHw-3nE、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM26vwyJ5UM
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRgIdHw-3nE、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cM26vwyJ5UM
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