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Get Speaking Gigs, Customers or Promote Your Book, The Easy Way _ Susan Fox
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1 view • July 14, 2021
You have a life-changing message the world hungers to hear. Lives are changed after your audience consumes what you say; you LOVE that.
Only hiccup is you don’t know how to regularly find those audiences to share your history, your important message.
I’ve already been where you want to go right now.
I’ve made the time-wasting, money-draining, frustrating mistakes you can avoid making when it comes to getting customers, promoting your book or getting speaking gigs.
If you want to know a systematic approach that works for getting picked above your competitors, let’s connect.
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to the home page of my website, Your Secret Wishes dot com.
Under the menu heading Offerings, join my list. Get a free ebook called Opening Doors Through Customer Love.
From 11 – 3pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday in the United States or Canada, you can click on and use the phone widget to text or call me. Let’s get you to where you want to go!
Only hiccup is you don’t know how to regularly find those audiences to share your history, your important message.
I’ve already been where you want to go right now.
I’ve made the time-wasting, money-draining, frustrating mistakes you can avoid making when it comes to getting customers, promoting your book or getting speaking gigs.
If you want to know a systematic approach that works for getting picked above your competitors, let’s connect.
Remember my name, Susan Fox. Go to the home page of my website, Your Secret Wishes dot com.
Under the menu heading Offerings, join my list. Get a free ebook called Opening Doors Through Customer Love.
From 11 – 3pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday in the United States or Canada, you can click on and use the phone widget to text or call me. Let’s get you to where you want to go!
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