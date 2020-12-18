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Can We Trust the Bible? [Mirrored] By Living Waters
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3 views • December 18, 2020
"Can We Trust the Bible?" by Living Waters [MIRRORED]
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyNseXdd260
Originally Uploaded on Nov 30, 2010
** DESCRIPTION FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO **
Mark Spence, from Living Waters, teaches on the topic of "Can we Trust the Bible?"
Download the Entire Episode here: http://tinyurl.com/85qw6f2
This segment is taken from The Way of the Master TV show, Episode: Monaco
"Can we Trust the Bible?"
The most common objection I hear concerning the Bible is that it can't be trusted as God's Word because, well, it was written by man and everyone knows men make mistakes. In actuality, The Bible was written through men, by God.
In speaking of how the Scriptures were written, 2 Peter 1:21 tells us "holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit."
The Bible writers were not inspired as great artists are 'inspired' to produce great art. The word translated 'inspired' means "God-breathed." It conveys the idea of God "breathing out" the Scriptures. Man was the instrument used by God to convey His thoughts in the Bible.
The Bible is not one book, but 66 compiled under one binding. Written over a period of 1,500 years, by about 40 different authors, from all walks of life from varying occupations. Written in three different languages on three different continents during times of peace and times of wartime.
The Bible's authors wrote exactly what God wanted them to write, on hundreds of controversial subjects, yet with absolute harmony from the beginning to the end.
Now think about this, say we interviewed five people of the same nationality, working at the same job, living in the same town, during the same year, and we asked them to speak their mind on just one controversial subject. What are the chances they would all agree?
And yet despite all the differences in the lives of those who penned the scriptures, the bible is absolutely harmonious from beginning to end.
The Bible's remarkable continuity is evidence of its divine origin. This unity is due to the fact that, ultimately, it has one Author—God Himself.
The Bible served as a basis for modern scientific pursuits. Modern science was born in the seventeenth century because of a belief in an unchanging God of order, purpose, and consistency—the God portrayed in the Bible.
It is filled with numerous medical and scientific facts and have been at the forefront of modern day science. When Scientists thought the earth was flat the Bible described the shape of the earth (Isaiah 40:22) and how it is suspended on nothing (Job 26:7). Before oceans were explored the Bible knew of the existing valleys (Psalm 18:15), fountains, and springs down in the depths (Job 38:16). It even mentions the Hydrologic Cycle with great clarity (Ecclesiastes 1:6-7).
It is the only "Spiritual book" that contains fulfilled prophecy. Messianic Prophecy for example foretold us that the Messiah would be born of a Virgin, in Bethlehem, and that He would be rejected by His own people, yet bear their iniquities and save His people from their sin. Which ultimately came to fruition at the cross as Jesus proclaimed, "It is finished."
The Bible is God's living and powerful Word. It can be trusted because it is inerrant, inspired, and infallible. It is the compass God has given us to govern our lives.
The Bible may not tell us everything we want to know, but it certainly tells us everything we need to know in order to have a right relationship with God.
And though it has no contradictions it certainly does have mistakes. The first one was when man rejected God back in the garden. Don't do the same.
If you use any of the above text please give attribution to: http://www.LivingWaters.com/
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyNseXdd260
Originally Uploaded on Nov 30, 2010
** DESCRIPTION FROM ORIGINAL VIDEO **
Mark Spence, from Living Waters, teaches on the topic of "Can we Trust the Bible?"
Download the Entire Episode here: http://tinyurl.com/85qw6f2
This segment is taken from The Way of the Master TV show, Episode: Monaco
"Can we Trust the Bible?"
The most common objection I hear concerning the Bible is that it can't be trusted as God's Word because, well, it was written by man and everyone knows men make mistakes. In actuality, The Bible was written through men, by God.
In speaking of how the Scriptures were written, 2 Peter 1:21 tells us "holy men of God spoke as they were moved by the Holy Spirit."
The Bible writers were not inspired as great artists are 'inspired' to produce great art. The word translated 'inspired' means "God-breathed." It conveys the idea of God "breathing out" the Scriptures. Man was the instrument used by God to convey His thoughts in the Bible.
The Bible is not one book, but 66 compiled under one binding. Written over a period of 1,500 years, by about 40 different authors, from all walks of life from varying occupations. Written in three different languages on three different continents during times of peace and times of wartime.
The Bible's authors wrote exactly what God wanted them to write, on hundreds of controversial subjects, yet with absolute harmony from the beginning to the end.
Now think about this, say we interviewed five people of the same nationality, working at the same job, living in the same town, during the same year, and we asked them to speak their mind on just one controversial subject. What are the chances they would all agree?
And yet despite all the differences in the lives of those who penned the scriptures, the bible is absolutely harmonious from beginning to end.
The Bible's remarkable continuity is evidence of its divine origin. This unity is due to the fact that, ultimately, it has one Author—God Himself.
The Bible served as a basis for modern scientific pursuits. Modern science was born in the seventeenth century because of a belief in an unchanging God of order, purpose, and consistency—the God portrayed in the Bible.
It is filled with numerous medical and scientific facts and have been at the forefront of modern day science. When Scientists thought the earth was flat the Bible described the shape of the earth (Isaiah 40:22) and how it is suspended on nothing (Job 26:7). Before oceans were explored the Bible knew of the existing valleys (Psalm 18:15), fountains, and springs down in the depths (Job 38:16). It even mentions the Hydrologic Cycle with great clarity (Ecclesiastes 1:6-7).
It is the only "Spiritual book" that contains fulfilled prophecy. Messianic Prophecy for example foretold us that the Messiah would be born of a Virgin, in Bethlehem, and that He would be rejected by His own people, yet bear their iniquities and save His people from their sin. Which ultimately came to fruition at the cross as Jesus proclaimed, "It is finished."
The Bible is God's living and powerful Word. It can be trusted because it is inerrant, inspired, and infallible. It is the compass God has given us to govern our lives.
The Bible may not tell us everything we want to know, but it certainly tells us everything we need to know in order to have a right relationship with God.
And though it has no contradictions it certainly does have mistakes. The first one was when man rejected God back in the garden. Don't do the same.
If you use any of the above text please give attribution to: http://www.LivingWaters.com/
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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