Police arrive to break up Dutch farmer blockade of major highway

Rebel News has been on the ground in the Netherlands for over 10 days to show the other side of the story of the farmers and the people who are supporting them. They feel that the only way to get their message across is to cause disruption. Surprisingly, the average people who are caught up in the disruption are in overwhelming support.

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Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

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