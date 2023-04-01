RESTORA-TIVE: Safe and Effective? Gibraltar Event 30 March 2023

Featuring Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Clare Craig, Right Said Fred, and more. Hosted by John Bowe of Oracle Films.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Public Health Director Helen Carter – Beware The Tides of March.



“I call on the Gibraltar Government and the Director of Public Health Helen Carter to make sure they make a public announcement stating that there needs to be a suspension and investigation of these mRNA COVID vaccines in Gibraltar," said top UK Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra. Just to hear that clarion call reverberate around the walls of King's Bastion was well worth the entrance fee alone.



A full-house with a Gibraltarian audience of 350+ were treated to a most insightful event expertly compered by John Bowe from Oracle Films.



“Successful beyond our wildest dreams” – tweeted Right Said Fred. Well, perhaps only time will tell on that score, but the Well-Being event held at Boyd’s, on Friday night on 30th March 2023, certainly beat watching the GBC News, or trying out the long awaited newly opened tunnel.

Special thanks should go to the organisers, the sponsors Freedom Gibraltar, and Workers of England Union, and an awakened assortment of distinguished guest speakers for a three-hour special on the night.