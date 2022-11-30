Awaken With JP: "Rescuing America from Idiocracy"

At a time when the people of America are plagued by idiocracy, one man is their only hope: 'COMMON SENSE MAN'™
(Nov 30, 2022) Awaken with JP: https://rumble.com/v1xwunu-rescuing-america-from-idiocracy.html
Listen
and Subscribe to his Podcast here:
Connect
with JP Sears at:
http://www.facebook.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.Instagram.com/AwakenWithJP
https://rumble.com/AwakenWithJP
http://www.twitter.com/AwakenWithJP
https://mewe.com/p/awakenwithjp
https://parler.com/profile/AwakenWithJP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.