Chuck Missler Anti Christ Session 01





The Coming World Leader — commonly known as the Antichrist — has 33 titles in the Old Testament and 13 in the New Testament. One of these, The Prince That Shall Come, comes from Daniel 9:26–27 in which the people of the Prince that shall come would destroy the city and the sanctuary. The fulfillment occurred in history when the Roman legions under Titus Vespasian destroyed Jerusalem and the Temple in 70 A.D. This reflexive reference to the Romans in Daniel 9:26 is one of several reasons why most Bible scholars view the future Prince That Shall Come as a Roman, or European.

The Bible offers many clues regarding the identity of this Man of Sin. Join Chuck Missler as he considers the Biblical passages concerning the Coming World Leader — his character, his activities, and his ultimate destiny.