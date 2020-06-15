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When proclaiming Christ is Hate Speech
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7 views • June 15, 2020
I have had the joy of taking on many who twist the Bible to their ends and use offensive terms and by the grace of God have responded (mostly) with a gracious attitude while being unambiguous about their claims and mine.
When I celebrate those in the past who have stood their ground, even to the point of costing their lives, or point out possible issues with current events, there seems to be a concern. This was exemplified on June 9, 2020 when the video “Foundation ● Kaiser Kurios (Caesar is Lord) ● Sieg Heil (Hail Victory) ● Social Distancing?” was removed an hour after uploading and classified as “hate speech”.
Details: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-06-14+1
Playlist: http://Kozlowski.org/HateSpeech
When I celebrate those in the past who have stood their ground, even to the point of costing their lives, or point out possible issues with current events, there seems to be a concern. This was exemplified on June 9, 2020 when the video “Foundation ● Kaiser Kurios (Caesar is Lord) ● Sieg Heil (Hail Victory) ● Social Distancing?” was removed an hour after uploading and classified as “hate speech”.
Details: http://Kozlowski.org/2020-06-14+1
Playlist: http://Kozlowski.org/HateSpeech
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