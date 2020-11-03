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UK Shop Owner, Learning The Power Of Not Consenting To The Police Trickery! Using Common Law To Stop The Tyranny
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224 views • November 03, 2020
This is the way to deal with officialdom and it's order followers. People need to understand what the difference is between Common Law (Law of the land ; based in Natural Law ) and statute (the dictats imposed on us by government) Statute is actually law of the sea (Corporate/admiralty/fleet/merchant) and we've been conned into complying or "contracting" with them. We live in a Common Law jurisdiction, but statute has been super imposed over Common Law over centuries and the police are not upholding the peace according to their original oath of office; they are corporate enforcement officers. They are there to steal your wealth and assets and use the threat of violence and/or imprisonment to force you to comply. These gophers are nothing more than enforcers of a mafia called government. Every police station in the land is registered on Dunn & Bradstreet as a company and these clowns are employees, who are paid to use legalize to get you to contract. We can withdraw consent at any time; it's our choice.
Links and resources;
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
https://commonlawsociety.net/blog/natural-law-the-basis-of-common-law/
Mark Passio - Natural Law https://www.bitchute.com/video/uC0qXpLd3zae/
Mark Passio - The Cult Of Ultimate Evil https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ps7ZtMvtlexq/
Links and resources;
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
https://commonlawsociety.net/blog/natural-law-the-basis-of-common-law/
Mark Passio - Natural Law https://www.bitchute.com/video/uC0qXpLd3zae/
Mark Passio - The Cult Of Ultimate Evil https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ps7ZtMvtlexq/
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