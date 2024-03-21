Create New Account
Hunter Biden Hearing Grinds to Halt as Raskin Threatens Bobulinski with Subpoena
Published 19 hours ago

Hunter Biden Hearing Grinds To A Halt After Ranking Democrat Threatens Bobulinski With Subpoena:    A House Oversight and Accountability committee hearing halted after ranking Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin threatened to subpoena Tony Bobulinski during a hearing detailing Hunter Biden's foreign business deals. He wants the blackberry.  He wants all the texts. 

Keywords
raskinhouse oversight accountability committeehunter biden hearing

