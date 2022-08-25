TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Aug 21, 'Crimea Crisis! Mar-a-lago AFFIDAVIT! Covid Collapses!" 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour (21 August 2022) Prof James Fetzer, with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

Moscow is warning of a potential nuclear catastrophe if Ukraine does not stop shelling the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

This looks a lot like "the Sampson option", where Israel has threatened to take out the West by planting nuclear devices in its embassies in the capitals of the nations, such as Berlin, Paris, London, and Washington, D.C.

IF it happens, the entire region of Ukraine will be radiated for 100s of years and the supply of wheat from that breadbasket area will be terminated.

Moreover, Kiev has begun bombarding Crimea, which could prompt Russia to take severe steps it has not yet taken but have always had available, which would be devastating to Ukraine.

Look for it to happen if they take out the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia or other equally reckless acts.

The daughter of a major advisor to Vladimir Putin, Aleksandr Dugin, was blown up in a car bomb, where he was expected to have been driving with her.

Clearly, he was the target of an assassination that went wrong.

Trump anticipates legal action in response to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, which appears to have been illegal.

Alan Dershowitz predicts the warrant will be partially redacted, leaving in everything unfavorable to Trump and leaving out anything favorable.

Scott has obtained the affidavit itself, which was given by Patrick Byrne concerning a meeting in the White House, which somehow they want to construe as condoning an offense serious enough to deprive Trump of the right to run again in 2024.

Having lost the political battle, they are weaponizing the law to take him down--but we do not see how it's going to work.



