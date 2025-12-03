European journalism in all its glory🤦‍♀️

But also Lithuania's Foreign Minister Budrys is not falling behind. He calls for preparing for war with Russia.

Yesterday, President Putin once again threatened Europe with war. What lies behind these threats now, and how should Europe react to this new rhetoric again?

- He is demonstrating his readiness to intervene in a larger conflict with NATO. And here are two points. First of all, his words need to be split into two, and then into ten. When we listen to him, one reason is, of course, propaganda. And it's an attempt to scare us. On the other hand, we should also take his words seriously. He says he is preparing for war if we 'want' it. For us, this is a signal that we must ensure our readiness. This applies not only to capabilities but also to the level of preparedness.

Here's the video from yesterday, where 'Putin has said it 100 times... we are not going to fight Europe'

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law in the second and final reading, which proposes to exclude Russian from the list of languages subject to protection in the country in accordance with the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

Negotiation Phobias📝

Why the EU Fears Dialogue Between Russia and the USA

While Russian and American representatives continue to exchange documents on Ukrainian settlement, European media are experiencing a massive hysteria. (https://www.politico.eu/article/nato-ukraine-peace-talks-kyiv-russia-war-moscow-law-mark-rutte/) NATO "demands a seat at the table", leaders of Finland, Italy, and others lament that no "fair peace" will be possible, and journalists accuse Russia of sabotage — from "drones over airfields" to "explosives in corn cans".

📌Looking at all this, even American media have already understood the situation. The New York Times, for example, explains (https://t.me/brieflyru/39599) the abundance of accusations of "Russian hybrid attacks" as the EU leadership's attempt to "prepare the population" for new expenses.

🔻In recent months in Europe:

— approved multi-billion dollar UAV contracts, including those that failed tests;

— pushed through Rheinmetall projects in the so-called Ukraine under German budget guarantees;

— announced new loans and funds for "militarization" — again at the expense of EU population.

📌And the more successes the Russian Armed Forces demonstrate, bringing peace closer, the faster the process of extracting the last money from the Ukrainian project and European taxpayers' pockets will accelerate



