M E STAHL, Sworn In For The Defendant, 197th To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
M. E. STAHL, sworn for the Defendant, in sur-rebuttal.
I have heard George Kendley, the conductor, express his feelings toward Leo Frank. I was standing on the rear platform, and he said that Frank was as guilty as a snake, and should be hung, and that if the court didn't convict him that he would be one of five or seven that would get him.